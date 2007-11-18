The T-64 Main Battle Tank was not a satisfactory design and was not provided to client forces of the USSR. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The T-64 Main Battle Tank may not have been the most successful of Soviet tanks, but it kept American intelligence officials guessing for years. Below are specifications for the T-64 Main Battle Tank.

Date of service: 1970

Country: Union of Soviet Socialist Republics

Type: Main Battle Tank

Dimensions: Length, 6.4 m (21 ft); width, 3.8 m (12.4 ft); height, 2.3 m (7.5 ft)

Combat weight: 38,000 kg (41.9 tons)

Engine: Five-cylinder diesel 700 to 750 horsepower

Armament: One 125mm 2A46 smoothbore main gun; one 7.62mm PKT machine gun; one 12.7mm DShKI machine gun

Crew: 3

Speed: 70 km/h (43 mph)

Range: 450 km (279 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.91 m (3 ft)

