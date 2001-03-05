How Caterpillar Backhoe Loaders Work

This cutaway drawing shows many of the major components of a Caterpillar backhoe loader. Graphic courtesy Caterpillar

As you've seen, backhoe loaders are filled with hydraulic valves and cylinders. In addition, backhoe loaders have all sorts of things you would find in any tractor, car or truck. In this section, we'll look at some of the components that make a backhoe work.

All backhoe loaders have a set of standard components. In any backhoe, you'll find:

These components, as well as all the other backhoe parts we've looked at in this article, are all assembled on a sturdy steel frame.

Related Articles

Other Great Links