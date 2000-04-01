How Hydraulic Machines Work

Another common piece of equipment at any construction site is the skid/loader (also known generically as a "Bobcat" because that was the name given by the manufacturer that first produced them):

Skid/loaders have three pairs of pistons:

The first pair raises and lowers the bucket.

The second pair rotates the bucket to dump its contents.

The third pair splits the bucket so you can use it to grab and pick up things (such as logs).

There are also hydraulic motors on the four wheels.