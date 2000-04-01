How Hydraulic Machines Work

Skid/Loaders
Another common piece of equipment at any construction site is the skid/loader (also known generically as a "Bobcat" because that was the name given by the manufacturer that first produced them):
Skid/loaders have three pairs of pistons:
- The first pair raises and lowers the bucket.
- The second pair rotates the bucket to dump its contents.
- The third pair splits the bucket so you can use it to grab and pick up things (such as logs).
There are also hydraulic motors on the four wheels.