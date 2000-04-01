How Hydraulic Machines Work

Videos of Hydraulic Machines in Action
These short videos show you three different pieces of hydraulic equipment in operation.
- Hydraulic excavator in operation: Shows the general operation of the arm and cab
- Excavator cylinder and piston rod in operation: Close up of the cylinder and piston rod
- Small skid/loader in operation: Shows another very agile hydraulic system
- Dump truck in operation: Shows a dump truck dumping a load
