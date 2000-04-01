How Steam Engines Work

Reciprocating steam engine: This common type of steam engine features the reciprocating motion of pistons. : This common type of steam engine features the reciprocating motion of pistons. Reciprocating steam engines uses steam pressure to move a piston back and forth in a cylinder, converting linear motion into rotational motion.

Vertical steam engine: In a vertical steam engine, the cylinder is in a vertical position and the pistons move up and down.

Horizontal steam engine: These types of engine have a cylinder positioned horizontally. Here, the pistons move back and forth.

Uniflow steam engine: These engines are characterized by steam flowing through the cylinder in a single direction.