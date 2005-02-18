How the Airbus A380 Works

by Ed Grabianowski
A380 vs. Boeing 747-400
Let's compare the Airbus A380 with the Boeing 747-400 (the 400 is the most recent and best-selling version). This comparison is based on the basic configuration of the A380, although several variations are planned, including the A380F (for freight).

The Airbus A380 compared to the Boeing 747-400
Photos courtesy Airbus SAS (left) and Chris Sloan
Airbus A380 illustration (left) and Boeing 747-400

 
Airbus 380
Boeing 747-400
Measurements
Wingspan
79.8 m (261 ft 10 in)
64.4 m (211 ft 5 in)
Length
73.0 m (239 ft 6 in)
70.7 m (231 ft 10 in)
Height
24.1 m (79 ft)
19.4 m (63 ft 8 in)
Weight: Empty
610,700 lbs
(277,000 kg)
393,263 lbs
(178,756 kg)
Weight: Max Takeoff
1,234,600 lbs
(560,000 kg)
875,000 lbs
(397,000 kg)
Capacity/Layout
Crew
2
2
Passengers (three-class arrangement)
555
416
Seating configuration
Two decks,
two aisles per deck
Two decks,
two aisles main deck
Miscellaneous
Range
8,000 nm (14,800 km)
7, 260 nm
(13,450 km)
Service ceiling
43,000 ft (13,100 m)
41,000 ft
Top cruising speed
Mach 0.88 (299 m/s)
Mach 0.92 (313 m/s)
Long-distance cruising speed
Mach 0.85 (289 m/s)
Mach 0.85 (289m/s)
Powerplant 4 Rolls-Royce Trent 900 turbofans
(initially 70,000 lb thrust; cleared at 80,000 lb thrust)

or

4 Engine Alliance GP7200 turbofans (approx. 82,000 lb thrust)
4 Pratt & Whitney PW4062 turbofans (63,300 lb thrust)

or

4 Rolls-Royce RB211-524 H2-T (59,500 lb thrust)

or

General Electric CF6-80C2B5F (62,000 lb thrust)
