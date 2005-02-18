How the Airbus A380 Works

A380 vs. Boeing 747-400
Let's compare the Airbus A380 with the Boeing 747-400 (the 400 is the most recent and best-selling version). This comparison is based on the basic configuration of the A380, although several variations are planned, including the A380F (for freight).
|
Photos courtesy Airbus SAS (left) and Chris Sloan
Airbus A380 illustration (left) and Boeing 747-400
|Measurements
|Wingspan
|Length
|Height
|Weight: Empty
|
(277,000 kg)
|
(178,756 kg)
|Weight: Max Takeoff
|
(560,000 kg)
|
(397,000 kg)
|Capacity/Layout
|Crew
|Passengers (three-class arrangement)
|Seating configuration
|
two aisles per deck
|
two aisles main deck
|Miscellaneous
|Range
|
(13,450 km)
|Service ceiling
|Top cruising speed
|Long-distance cruising speed
|Powerplant
|4 Rolls-Royce Trent 900 turbofans
(initially 70,000 lb thrust; cleared at 80,000 lb thrust)
or
4 Engine Alliance GP7200 turbofans (approx. 82,000 lb thrust)
|
or
4 Rolls-Royce RB211-524 H2-T (59,500 lb thrust)
or
General Electric CF6-80C2B5F (62,000 lb thrust)
|*Sources: Airbus.com; Boeing.com; Airliners.net; Rolls-Royce.com; Pratt-Whitney.com; AirGuideOnline.com