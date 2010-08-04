Ever wondered how an ejection seat works, or how to ride a hot air balloon? This section explores modern jet mechanics and aircraft operations and components.
Commercial flight is extremely safe. But could it be even safer if airplanes had shoulder harnesses instead of lap belts?
Your license is good enough for you to drive, but is it good enough to get you on a plane?
What does Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's massive power failure tell us about U.S. infrastructure and vulnerability?
Camera-equipped commercial drones are cheaper and require less training. Is it time to say goodbye to your local eye-in-the-sky traffic reports?
And in less than a decade they could save you from being stuck in heavy traffic.
It's happened to all of us. You're at the front of the line, about to board, when you realize you can't find your paper boarding pass. Or it won't pull up on your phone. Facial recognition technology could change that — and help with security, too.
Predicting turbulence isn't an exact science, but airline pilots use a variety of tools both high-tech and low before asking you to buckle up.
A drone bird's the word at Canada's Edmonton International Airport.
Honeybees could get help pollinating crops in the future from an unlikely source: drones.
It used to be that air travelers complained about not having enough legroom. But with airlines jamming more seats into planes, there’s less room for their heads, too.
And it could be even faster and quieter than all you jet-setters are used to.
A new airline industry analysis confirms incidents of air rage have increased by 16 percent in a single year.
As "Sully" debuts in U.S. movie theaters, we ask aviation folks how exactly a pilot can successfully and safely land a plane on water.
Land mines can pose a threat long after a conflict they were part of is over. A new drone project could offer a way to safely and inexpensively eliminate the explosives.
Falconry has a long history in Dubai, but that doesn't mean they won't embrace new technology to improve their birds.
Disney was recently rumored to be taking out spy drones in order to protect "Star Wars: Episode VIII" shooting locations. Is that legal in the U.S.?
Using brain-computer interfaces, 16 University of Florida engineering students piloted drones using only their focused thoughts — and some computer programming.
What's to blame for instances of air rage? A new study suggests dividing classes on a plane increases tension and likelihood of problems.
And did we mention that Bruce Dickinson, the lead singer of Iron Maiden, partially funded it?
Choosing your seatmates through social media? Facial recognition technology to match you and your luggage? The airline industry has the ideas... but will it adopt them?
If Rep. David E. Lifferth, R-Utah, gets his way, police will soon be able to "neutralize" drones that interfere with emergency response.
Using low-tech solutions for high-tech problems, falconry may prove beneficial in combating all the wayward drones flying where they ought not to fly.
Gyroscopes, carbon rods and flexible joints let the GimBall drone bounce off of and roll against obstacles as it flies on its missions.
Windspeed Technologies' proposed SkyDeck could offer an external, 360-degree view for airline passengers, and could be a luxury add-on to existing airplanes.
The U.S. Department of Defense really wants a drone that can vanish completely after delivering its payload. Got any ideas?