Flight is truly one of the most amazing engineering feats man has achieved. This collection of flight articles will show you some of the coolest aircraft ever created.

Flight / Modern
 If Cars Have Shoulder Seat Belts, Why Not Airplanes?

Commercial flight is extremely safe. But could it be even safer if airplanes had shoulder harnesses instead of lap belts?

By John Donovan Apr 20, 2018

Flight / Modern
 State-issued IDs May No Longer Be Enough to Board U.S. Flights

Your license is good enough for you to drive, but is it good enough to get you on a plane?

By Cherise Threewitt Jan 19, 2018

Flight / Modern
 Atlanta's Airport Disaster Sounds Aviation Alarm Bell

What does Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's massive power failure tell us about U.S. infrastructure and vulnerability?

By John Donovan Dec 20, 2017

Flight / Modern
 Will Drones Replace News Helicopters?

Camera-equipped commercial drones are cheaper and require less training. Is it time to say goodbye to your local eye-in-the-sky traffic reports?

By Patrick J. Kiger Sep 27, 2017

Flight / Modern
 Flying, On-demand Taxis Are Taking Off

And in less than a decade they could save you from being stuck in heavy traffic.

By Tracy Staedter Sep 20, 2017

Flight / Modern
 When Your Face Is Your Boarding Pass

It's happened to all of us. You're at the front of the line, about to board, when you realize you can't find your paper boarding pass. Or it won't pull up on your phone. Facial recognition technology could change that — and help with security, too.

By Tracy Staedter Jun 25, 2017

Flight / Future
 Could Google's Sergey Brin Help Speed Along the Coming Airship Revolution?

The Google co-founder is reportedly is building a giant airship that to deliver humanitarian supplies and double as a flying yacht. He's not the only one with an eye to the sky.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jun 15, 2017

Flight / Modern
 How Do Airline Pilots Know Turbulence Is Coming Up?

Predicting turbulence isn't an exact science, but airline pilots use a variety of tools both high-tech and low before asking you to buckle up.

By Patrick J. Kiger May 31, 2017

Flight / Modern
 A First for Airports: Flapping Robo-falcon to Scare Away Birds

A drone bird's the word at Canada's Edmonton International Airport.

By Tracy Staedter May 22, 2017

Flight / Future
 Climate Change Will Likely Increase Airplane Turbulence

New atmospheric analysis shows that a changing climate will make both common and severe turbulence significantly more likely in decades to come.

By Chris Opfer Apr 6, 2017

Flight / Future
 Will Circular Airport Runways Ever Take Off?

Dutch researchers are proposing banked, continuous runways to handle traffic more efficiently and take up less space.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 27, 2017

Flight / Modern
 Drones May One Day Help Honeybees Pollinate

Honeybees could get help pollinating crops in the future from an unlikely source: drones.

By John Perritano Feb 16, 2017

Flight / Modern
 Yes, Airlines Are Shrinking Space Between Your Face and the Next Seat Up

It used to be that air travelers complained about not having enough legroom. But with airlines jamming more seats into planes, there’s less room for their heads, too.

By Patrick J. Kiger Dec 20, 2016

Flight / Modern
 Supersonic Travel Could Be Coming Back

And it could be even faster and quieter than all you jet-setters are used to.

By Jonathan Strickland Dec 16, 2016

Flight / Future
 Flexible, Bendable Wings Could Put a New Twist on Air Travel

An airplane wing that can change shape depending on the conditions would increase efficiency and reduce emissions.

By Patrick J. Kiger Nov 18, 2016

Flight / Modern
 10,854 Cases of People on Planes Acting Like Humongous Jerks

A new airline industry analysis confirms incidents of air rage have increased by 16 percent in a single year.

By Jesslyn Shields Oct 12, 2016

Flight / Modern
 Ditching: How Pilots Like 'Sully' Sullenberger Land Planes on Water

As "Sully" debuts in U.S. movie theaters, we ask aviation folks how exactly a pilot can successfully and safely land a plane on water.

By Kate Kershner Sep 9, 2016

Flight / Modern
 Benevolent Drones: Is a Future Without Land Mines Just a Decade Away?

Land mines can pose a threat long after a conflict they were part of is over. A new drone project could offer a way to safely and inexpensively eliminate the explosives.

By Holly Frey Jul 21, 2016

Flight / Modern
 Using Drones to Train Hunting Falcons in Dubai

Falconry has a long history in Dubai, but that doesn't mean they won't embrace new technology to improve their birds.

By Christopher Hassiotis Jun 9, 2016

Flight / Classic
 Eerie Plane Ruins Across the Globe Draw Wreckage Hunters

Wrecked aircraft ruins rest in remote worldwide spots. Who are the legion of aviation archaeologists dedicated to tracking down and preserving them?

By Patrick J. Kiger Jun 6, 2016

Flight / Modern
 Who Wants to Knock a Drone Out of the Sky?

Disney was recently rumored to be taking out spy drones in order to protect "Star Wars: Episode VIII" shooting locations. Is that legal in the U.S.?

By Jonathan Strickland May 5, 2016

Flight / Modern
 The World Just Had Its First Mind-Controlled Drone Race

Using brain-computer interfaces, 16 University of Florida engineering students piloted drones using only their focused thoughts — and some computer programming.

By Christopher Hassiotis May 4, 2016

Flight / Modern
 Airline Class Segregation Increases Chance of 'Air Rage' Incidents

What's to blame for instances of air rage? A new study suggests dividing classes on a plane increases tension and likelihood of problems.

By Christopher Hassiotis May 3, 2016

Flight / Future
 Homemade Hoverbike Takes Its First Flight

Internet sensation Colin Furze has used home tools and a workshed to create a working hoverbike. Watch it in action in this video.

By Christopher Hassiotis Apr 29, 2016

Flight / Future
 What It's Like Circumnavigating the Globe in a Solar-powered Plane

The pilots of the sun-fueled Solar Impulse 2, halfway through its 'round-the-world trip, self-hypnotize while spending days on end in a space the size of a coffin.

By Christopher Hassiotis Apr 27, 2016