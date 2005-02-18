How the Airbus A380 Works

A380 Background
|
Photo courtesy Airbus SAS
MSN001 entering the system assembly station (June '04)
In 2000, the first orders for A380s came in, and Airbus began laying the infrastructure for manufacturing the huge planes. This included massive hangars and factories in France, Wales, Germany, Spain and England.
|
Photo courtesy Airbus SAS
A section of the A380 being assembled in a hangar.
|
Photo courtesy Airbus SAS
An overhead shot of the A380 being assembled in a hangar.
|
Photo courtesy Airbus SAS
A forward section of the A380 being assembled in a hangar.
|
Photo courtesy Airbus SAS
A shot of the entire A380 in an assembly hangar.
The A380 project had a staff of more than 6,000 people in 2002. While work was being done at the manufacturing end, sales were also picking up, with 14 airlines ordering 154 A380s as of early 2005.
The first complete A380 was unveiled on January 18, 2005. Its maiden flight was on April 27, 2005. The first flight with a load of passengers occurred on September 5, 2006 and the second on March 19, 2007. Although Airbus initially announced that it would still be able to deliver the first plane to Singapore Airlines by the end of 2006, the company announced further delays following the first test flight and now project to deliver by October 2007.