8 Safest Airlines in the U.S. (Hint: No. 3 Crosses the Pacific Regularly)

" " Long-haul flights require extensive safety measuresâwhich the top entries on this list excel at meeting. A.Flassig / Shutterstock

If you're searching for the safest airlines in the U.S., you want hard data, not hype. Airline safety comes down to training, maintenance, operational reliability and how carriers respond to incidents.

Air travel remains among the safest way to move long distances. According to the National Safety Council, there were too few deaths in 2023 to calculate lifetime odds for a passenger on an airplane. That's really low—helpful perspective as we break down how standings in today’s airline industry.

Advertisement

Let’s rank 10 major US carriers based on safety record, accident history, and adherence to the highest safety standards.