How Aphrodisiacs Work

The "love" industry is booming, in case you hadn't noticed from your e-mail inbox lately. Spammers have hit on aphrodisiacs as a prime seller, and nutritional-supplement manufacturers are getting in on the action as well. What's usually missing is the clinical research to prove these “aphrodisiacs” work.
Can certain foods, drugs and scents really increase sexual desire? Millions of people swear they can, but the scientific evidence is still in question.
In this article, we'll find out what types of things people believe are aphrodisiacs and whether or not there really is anything to it.