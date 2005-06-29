How Aphrodisiacs Work

Aphrodisiacs, whether foods or scents, are said to enhance sexual desire. Photo courtesy Morguefile

­­­The "love" industry is booming, in case you hadn't noticed from your e-mail inbox lately. Spammers have hit o­n aphrodisiacs as a prime seller, and nutritional-supplement­ manufacturers are getting in on the action as well. What's usually missing is the clinical research to prove these “aphrodisiacs” work.

­ Can certain foods, drugs and scents really increase sexual desire? Millions of people swear they can, but the scientific evidence is still in question.

­In this article, we'll find out what types of things people believe are aphrodisiacs and whether or not there really is anything to it.

­