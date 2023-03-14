Will Brain-computer Interfaces Make Knowledge Streamable?

As this 2022 U.S. government report details, some BCIs are built into wearable devices, but others are surgically implanted directly to brain tissue. Subjects who receive BCIs often undergo a training process, in which they learn to produce signals that the BCI will recognize. The BCI, in turn, uses machine learning, a form of artificial intelligence, to translate the signals.

BCIs have been around for decades, though they remain largely experimental. Researchers first tested a wearable BCI in the early 1970s, and surgically implanted the first device in a human in the late 1990s. Since then, fewer than 40 people around the world have received neural implants, according to the report.

Advertisement

"One of the main obstacles to BCI development is that each person generates unique brain signals," the government report notes. "Another is the difficulty of measuring those signals."

In an October 2022 article for engineering publication IEEE Spectrum, Dr. Edward Chang, chair of neurological surgery at the University of California, San Francisco, describes an experiment that enabled a patient who had not spoken in 15 years to communicate simple messages containing entire words. First, a thin, flexible array of electrodes was draped over the surface of the patient's brain, but didn't actually penetrate it. The array consisted of several hundred electrodes, each of which could record signals from thousands of neurons. The array sent those signals to a device that decoded them and translated the signals into the words that the patient wanted to say.

To capture impulses related to speech, the researchers are focusing on parts of the brain's motor cortex that tell the muscles of the face throat, mouth and tongue how to move to make sounds, according to the IEEE Spectrum article. Studies were conducted with volunteers wherein specific sounds and words were recorded and the neural patterns matched with the movement of their tongues and mouths. Advances in AI have helped to identify the neural activity connected to speech.

While advances in neural implants hold great promise for helping people unable to speak, some worry that neurotechnology also brings possible perils.

In a December 2022 article for The Conversation, Nancy S. Jecker, a professor of Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Washington School of Medicine, and UW associate professor of neurological surgery Dr. Andrew Ko described a future scenario in which soldiers have tiny computing devices injected into their bloodstreams and guided to their brains. Implants could enable soldiers to control weapons systems that are thousands of miles away by thinking, they wrote. But such technology also theoretically could communicate messages back into to the soldiers' brains, enabling the military to suppress fear and anxiety, or manipulate their behavior by anticipating what they might do in certain situations.