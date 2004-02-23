Science
How Carrier Battle Groups Work

by Marshall Brain

The Carrier Battle Group

The U.S. Navy forms carrier battle groups on an as-needed basis and assigns ships to the group based on the mission. Therefore, no two carrier battle groups are the same. However, a typical carrier battle group consists of the following ships: There may be other ships that travel with the group. For example, there may be troop ships, amphibious ships for the marines, cargo ships carrying tanks and other equipment, mine sweepers, etc. It all depends on the mission.


Photo courtesy Department of Defense - Defense Visual Information Center
Aerial view of guided-missile destroyer USS MacDonough and nuclear-powered submarine USS Scamp traveling through the Panama Canal during a training exercise

