How Carrier Battle Groups Work

The Carrier Battle Group
The U.S. Navy forms carrier battle groups on an as-needed basis and assigns ships to the group based on the mission. Therefore, no two carrier battle groups are the same. However, a typical carrier battle group consists of the following ships:
- The aircraft carrier itself
Photo courtesy Department of Defense - Defense Visual Information Center
Aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk launching a radar-guided, air-to-air missile during a live-fire exercise
- Two guided-missile cruisers
These are offensive ships loaded with cruise missiles to strike land targets
Guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy
- Two destroyers
Destroyers traditionally are defensive ships. They can defend against attacks by submarines and aircraft (Nav Facts: Destroyers/a> provides a very nice description of the evolution of destroyers). Destroyers now also come equipped with the ability to launch cruise missiles.
Guided-missile destroyer USS Winton S. Churchill launching a Tomahawk Missile during Operation Iraqi Freedom
- One frigate
The frigate is used for anti-submarine defense.
Guided-missile frigate USS Talbot launching a target drone during a training exercise off the coast of Chile
Guided-missile frigate USS Kauffman in Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, during Operation Enduring Freedom
Guided-missile frigate USS Klakring on its way to the Pacific Phase of Exercise Unitas 43-02 (click here for information about Exercise Unitas)
- Two submarines
The submarines are defensive ships that can attack enemy ships and submarines.
Nuclear-powered submarine USS Hartford
- A supply ship
The supply ship carries fuel, food and ammunition for the group.
Aerial view of guided-missile destroyer USS MacDonough and nuclear-powered submarine USS Scamp traveling through the Panama Canal during a training exercise