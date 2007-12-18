Naval Technology

Navies around the world engage in surface and sub-surface military operations at sea. Learn how aircraft carriers, carrier battle groups and next generation destroyers work.

 How the Navy Ship Comfort Is Aiding Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is finally getting much-needed aid after Hurricane Maria, and much of that is coming from USNS Comfort.

By Cherise Threewitt Oct 5, 2017

 Ridiculous History: The U.S. Navy Used Dirigibles as Flying Aircraft Carriers

Aloft in the 1930s, the helium-filled USS Akron and Macon were aircraft carriers that docked biplanes. Today both rest beneath the waters off California's Pacific coast.

By Laurie L. Dove May 2, 2016

 Submarine Pictures

Submarines are built in a dry dock just like other seagoing vessels. Take an inside look at these fully submersible wonders of technology.

By Rick Mayda

 How Nuclear Submarines Work

Fanciful ideas of underwater submersibles fascinated engineers centuries before the nuclear submarine ever took shape. How did the nuclear submarine evolve? And what, exactly, makes it nuclear?

By Tom Scheve

 How the Zumwalt Class Destroyer Works

The Zumwalt is the military's class of next-generation destroyers. Find out how the Zumwalt class destroyer works and learn about Zumwalt technology.

By William Harris

 How the FSF-1 Sea Fighter Works

Nations are facing a more guerilla-style warfare – even at sea, and the equipment must evolve to meet new demands. Enter the Sea Fighter. Learn about this experimental, high-speed, "invisible" ship.

By Kevin Bonsor

 How Carrier Battle Groups Work

How does one of the most valuable pieces of military equipment travel around the world? When they move, an entire fleet of protective air and water craft moves with them. Learn all about carrier battle groups.

By Marshall Brain

 How Aircraft Carriers Work

The crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln returned home this week, after a wearying 10 months at sea. Take a tour of the U.S. military's most monumental machines, from flight deck to hangar bay to engine room.

By Tom Harris

 How Photonics Masts Will Work

The U.S. Navy's new subs will use photonics masts instead of periscopes. Learn how these imaging devices will work.

By Kevin Bonsor