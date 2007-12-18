Navies around the world engage in surface and sub-surface military operations at sea. Learn how aircraft carriers, carrier battle groups and next generation destroyers work.
Puerto Rico is finally getting much-needed aid after Hurricane Maria, and much of that is coming from USNS Comfort.
Aloft in the 1930s, the helium-filled USS Akron and Macon were aircraft carriers that docked biplanes. Today both rest beneath the waters off California's Pacific coast.
Submarines are built in a dry dock just like other seagoing vessels. Take an inside look at these fully submersible wonders of technology.
Fanciful ideas of underwater submersibles fascinated engineers centuries before the nuclear submarine ever took shape. How did the nuclear submarine evolve? And what, exactly, makes it nuclear?
The Zumwalt is the military's class of next-generation destroyers. Find out how the Zumwalt class destroyer works and learn about Zumwalt technology.
Nations are facing a more guerilla-style warfare – even at sea, and the equipment must evolve to meet new demands. Enter the Sea Fighter. Learn about this experimental, high-speed, "invisible" ship.
How does one of the most valuable pieces of military equipment travel around the world? When they move, an entire fleet of protective air and water craft moves with them. Learn all about carrier battle groups.
The crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln returned home this week, after a wearying 10 months at sea. Take a tour of the U.S. military's most monumental machines, from flight deck to hangar bay to engine room.
The U.S. Navy's new subs will use photonics masts instead of periscopes. Learn how these imaging devices will work.