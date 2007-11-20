The Centurion Main Battle Tank was the most heavily armed tank of its category in the immediate postwar years. It was used successfully by the British and also sold to other countries. Find specifications for the Centurion Main Battle Tank below.
Date of service: 1945
Country: Great Britain
Type: Main Battle Tank
Dimensions: Length, 7.82 m (25.7 ft); width, 3.39 m (11.1 ft); height, 3 m (9.87 ft)
Combat weight: 51,820 kg (57.1 tons)
Armament: One 105mm L7A2 main gun; two 7.62mm NATO machine guns; one 50-caliber ranging machine gun
Crew: 4
Speed: 34 km/h (21.5 mph)
Range: 190 km (118 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.9 m (3.0 ft)