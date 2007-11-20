The British Centurion Main Battle Tank entered service in 1945 and has since served in virtually every war zone from Burma to the Middle East. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The Centurion Main Battle Tank was the most heavily armed tank of its category in the immediate postwar years. It was used successfully by the British and also sold to other countries. Find specifications for the Centurion Main Battle Tank below.

Date of service: 1945

Country: Great Britain

Type: Main Battle Tank

Dimensions: Length, 7.82 m (25.7 ft); width, 3.39 m (11.1 ft); height, 3 m (9.87 ft)

Combat weight: 51,820 kg (57.1 tons)

Armament: One 105mm L7A2 main gun; two 7.62mm NATO machine guns; one 50-caliber ranging machine gun

Crew: 4

Speed: 34 km/h (21.5 mph)

Range: 190 km (118 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.9 m (3.0 ft)

