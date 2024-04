" " Depending on where in the world you're driving, you might see the speed limit posted in kilometers per hour instead of miles per hour. The conversion make a big difference. mikroman6 / Getty Images

The kilometer (km) is a standard unit of measurement used in the metric system. Derived from the French "kilomètre," the unit is used to measure length and distance along a straight path.

You would likely choose kilometers over meters or millimeters to measure roads and other great distances since a broader unit range is needed. Read on to learn more about the metric system and when to use kilometers instead of smaller units of measurement.