What Is the Formula for Distance?

The Pythagorean theorem was named for the Greek philosopher Pythagoras. But he can't take sole credit for discovering it. Old Pythagoras lived from about 570 to 490 B.C.E. Yet more than 1,000 years before he was born, the ancient Babylonians were already aware of the geometric principle that now bears his name.

For those in need of a quick refresher, the Pythagorean theorem says:

Advertisement

The area of the square built upon the hypotenuse of a right triangle is equal to the sum of the areas of the squares upon the remaining sides.

We've got a couple of things to unpack here. A right angled triangle is one that contains one 90-degree angle, also known as a right angle. The longest line on a right triangle is called the hypotenuse. (This is also the line situated on the opposite side of the right angle.)

Now as we all know, a triangle may have three sides, but a square's got four.

So imagine taking the hypotenuse of a right triangle and turning it into one of the four parallel lines of a brand-new square. Then do the same thing to the other two sides in the original triangle. You'll end up with three individual squares.

As the Pythagorean theorem points out, the square you just made with the hypotenuse will have the same area as the other two squares put together. If the hypotenuse was labeled "c" and those other point were labeled "a" and "b," then we could express that idea like so:

" " The Pythagorean theorem says a2 + b2 = c2. Distance formula is derived by using the Pythagorean theorem. grebeshkovmaxim/Shutterstock