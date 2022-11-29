What Is the Formula for Distance?

You're sitting in math class trying to survive your latest pop quiz. The questions on Page 1 weren't too hard, but on the second page, you see a graph with two little dots on it labeled "Point 1" and "Point 2." And they're connected together by a diagonal line.
Sweat trickles down your forehead as you read the prompt: "Find the distance between these points."
Don't panic. The distance formula you're looking for is fairly straightforward — and it has ties to one of the most useful and famous concepts in all of mathematics: the Pythagorean theorem.