Physics Displacement Formula: How to Calculate Displacement

In physics, displacement refers to an object's change in position. For example, if you walk 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) down the street to your friend's house, your displacement is 1 mile (1.6 kilometers).

But if you hike a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) loop that starts and ends at the same point, your displacement is actually 0. And if your friend's house is 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) away, but you take a meandering route rather than walking in a straight line, your total displacement is still 1 mile (1.6 kilometers).

Advertisement

That's because displacement measures the shortest distance between an object's initial position and its final position. When it comes to displacement, the actual path the object takes does not matter; displacement always refers to the shortest path possible.

Displacement vs. Distance: What's the Difference?

Distance refers to the total distance covered by an object, whereas displacement is the object's change in position. Wait, aren't those the same thing?

Only if the object travels the shortest path from point A to point B.

So, if you hike a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) loop, your distance is 1 mile (1.6 kilometers), but your displacement is 0. Note that displacement is never greater than distance, because displacement represents the shortest distance possible.

In science-speak, distance is a scalar quantity, like speed, while displacement is a vector quantity, like velocity. Scalar quantities only have magnitude, while vector quantities have both magnitude and direction.