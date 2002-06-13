How Dirty Bombs Work

There is a huge range of possible dirty bomb designs. Different explosive materials, applied in different quantities, would generate explosions of varying sizes, and different types and quantities of radioactive material would contaminate an area to different degrees. Some designs include:

A small bomb, consisting of one stick of dynamite and a very small amount of radioactive material

A medium-size bomb, such as a backpack or small car filled with explosives and a greater amount of radioactive material

A large bomb, such as a truck filled with explosives and a good amount of radioactive material

The builders of these bombs wouldn't have much trouble getting their hands on high explosives -- dynamite is readily available, and TNT isn't too hard to come by. The main limitation on the bomb would be the available radioactive material.

It's not nearly as accessible as explosive material, but there are a number of sources for radioactive material around the world. For example:

The big question, of course, is what would actually happen if someone set off a bomb containing any of this material. As it turns out, there isn't a clear answer. Ask 10 different experts and you'll probably get 10 slightly different answers. In the next section, we'll explore the various possible scenarios.