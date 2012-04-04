5 Fun Earth Day Games for Kids

5
Hunt for Treasure in the Backyard
This might be the easiest scavenger hunt you've ever organized -- no need to hide anything or buy items for the kids to find. Just let them loose in the backyard with a simple list of common backyard items: sticks, stones, feathers, flowers, bugs, different-colored leaves, whatever you can think of. Older kids can build fairy houses and find patterns in nature. And if you play your cards right, you can have your yard cleaned up for free: Give bonus points for litter that can be trashed or recycled.