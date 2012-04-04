10 Earth Day Activities for Families

Earth Day rolls around every April 22, and this year is a good time to celebrate with your family by adopting a few new earth-friendly practices. Volunteering to clean up a local park on Earth Day is a great way to get some fresh air and explore the bounty of the natural world, but it isn't the only option.

From showing your children how to use water wisely around the house to teaching them (and yourself) to reuse and repurpose common household objects, there are lots of activities that will help your family embrace the idea of a lifelong dedication to making every day Earth Day. That's what the movement is all about [source: EarthDay.org].

Let's take a look at 10 ways to make this Earth Day a family affair. From doing chores to heading out on a green picnic, we've got a lot of ground to cover. Let's get started.