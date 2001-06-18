How Coffee Works

Humans have loved coffee for much longer than you think. Jupiterimages/Thinkstock

­If your morning routine includes a cup or two of coffee, you may know a few things about it. It's a stimulant drink, it comes from beans that are roasted and ground and, for many of us, it's a staple of li­fe.

But do you know where coffee grows and how it gets to America? How a French roast differs from an Italian roast? What a coffee cherry is? Or how decaffeinated coffee is made?

There's much more to that morning cup o' Joe than you may realize! In this article, we'll look at coffee's origins and how it spread, where it's grown, how it's harvested and processed and what roasting is all about. We'll finish by learning how to make a really great cup of coffee.

