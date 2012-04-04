Please enter terms to search for.
5 Fun Earth Day Games for Kids

by Alison Cooper
Get Crafty

After you're done collecting and sorting your household (or park) recyclables, you don't have to send them straight to the recycling center. Make crafts with that "junk" and teach your kids that there are lots of different kinds of recycling. You're limited only by your imagination here: Milk jugs can become watering cans or planters; egg cartons make great bugs and flying mobiles; coffee cans are perfect flowerpots. And get your old clothes into the mix by turning them into dress-up costumes.

Earth Day Online

This does seem a little bit counterintuitive, but we guess any little bit helps. There are many online games for kids that teach about taking care of the Earth. PBSKids.org and DiscoveryKids.com have some of the better ones.

