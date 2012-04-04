5 Fun Earth Day Games for Kids

2
Get Crafty
After you're done collecting and sorting your household (or park) recyclables, you don't have to send them straight to the recycling center. Make crafts with that "junk" and teach your kids that there are lots of different kinds of recycling. You're limited only by your imagination here: Milk jugs can become watering cans or planters; egg cartons make great bugs and flying mobiles; coffee cans are perfect flowerpots. And get your old clothes into the mix by turning them into dress-up costumes.