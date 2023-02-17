What's the Biggest State in the U.S.A.?

" " An astronaut captured this shot of mainland Alaska from the International Space Station (ISS) on a clear spring day in 2019. It gives you an idea of the sheer scope of the state's size. NASA/JSC

Alaska (665,384 sq. mi.) Texas (268,596 sq. mi.) California (163,696 sq. mi.) Montana (147,040 sq. mi.) New Mexico (121,590 sq. mi.)

Alaska

Alaska is the largest state by land area by far, but it's also the least densely populated according to the 2020 census. Its 665,384 square miles is nearly 86 percent land. But the remaining 94,743 square miles of water means Alaska accounts for more than 40 percent of the United States' total water area.

Texas

Texas is the second largest state overall of the lower 48 states. Fun fact: The town of Saxet, Texas, is a palindrome. That means it can be read the same backward and forward.

California

The third largest state has the largest population. With 282 state parks, it also has the most of any state in the U.S. It enjoys cooler temps along the Pacific Ocean coastline, yet the hottest temperature on Earth was recorded at Furnace Creek Ranch in Death Valley in 1913.

Montana

Custer's Last Stand, the famous 1876 battle, took place in Montana along the Little Bighorn River after the U.S. Army came to force Native Americans off their land and onto reservations.

New Mexico

Don't tell Texas but cattle and sheep outnumber the human population in New Mexico. It's also home to the oldest capital city in the country, Santa Fe.