Geophysics

Geophysics is the study of the forces that shape the Earth from a global perspective. Learn about gravity, plate tectonics and other topics.

 5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Spring Equinox

The spring, or vernal, equinox traditionally marks the first day of spring — but climate scientists use a different date altogether. Find out more about this and other facts we've gathered for your astronomical pleasure.

By Mark Mancini Mar 19, 2018

 5 Reasons Why the Great Lakes Are So Great

The Great Lakes are named so for several reasons, including shipwreck preservation, fresh water and even birdwatching.

By Mark Mancini Mar 1, 2018

 Are Mist and Fog the Same?

Fog and mist are similar scientifically. But what makes them different?

By Mark Mancini Feb 7, 2018

 Why Do Scientists Think We're Nearing the End of the World?

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists moved the Doomsday Clock ahead 30 seconds to two minutes before midnight. What bumped up the time again this year?

By Julia Layton

 Tibetan Glacial Ice Core May Hold Clues About Climate Change

Scientists from The Ohio State University have drilled longest ice core from outside the poles.

By Mark Mancini Dec 18, 2017

 5 Things You Didn't Know About the Winter Solstice

For centuries, ancient cultures celebrated the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, as the "day the sun came back." Here are 5 enlightening facts about the winter solstice.

By Kathryn Whitbourne Dec 15, 2017

 5 Things You Didn't Know About the Autumnal Equinox

The autumnal equinox is the day Earth is perfectly angled to the sun, so the day and night are of equal length. Well, almost.

By Kathryn Whitbourne Sep 21, 2017

 The Caspian Sea Is Evaporating Due to Rising Average Temperatures

The Caspian Sea is the largest lake in the world, but it's gradually shrinking thanks to a changing climate.

By Jesslyn Shields Sep 8, 2017

 A Small Circle in Asia Contains More Than Half the World's Population

The circle is only 5,000 miles wide.

By Jesslyn Shields Jun 27, 2017

 Why North America's Lakes Are Getting Distressingly More Salty

Salt used in the winter to deice roadways is having an impact on hundreds of lakes across the region.

By Jesslyn Shields Apr 12, 2017

 Gorgeous 'Jewelry Ice' Is Washing Up on Japanese Beaches Right Now

The unique, annual sea ice phenomenon is created when pure, salt-free river water hits cold, saline seawater near the beaches of Hokkaido.

By Christopher Hassiotis Feb 14, 2017

 Niagara Falls Will Temporarily Stop Gushing in 2019

The formidable gusher could stop flowing for a few months in 2019 in order to repair some bridges in dire need.

By Rachel Pendergrass Jan 29, 2016

 This Ship Hopes to Be the First to Drill Beneath the Earth's Crust

The JOIDES Resolution expedition launched in early December to drill into the Earth's mantle under the Indian Ocean and gain new geological and biological knowledge.

By Jonathan Strickland Dec 30, 2015

 What conditions are required for life?

We argue that living well requires wine and cheese, but what does living at all require? You might be surprised to find out that there's no single definition.

By Kate Kershner

 Could you dig a hole all the way to the Earth’s mantle?

Have you ever read "Journey to the Center of the Earth" and wondered if it were possible to do it? Well, scientists are in the process of giving it their best shot. How hard is it to dig a hole this deep, and what might they find?

By Patrick J. Kiger

 How the Living Earth Simulator Will Work

You may have noticed that our planet isn't terribly predictable. Could a German polymath and an unfathomable pile of data change that?

By Robert Lamb

 How Famine Works

Famine might bring to mind historical tragedies or modern media coverage of tiny children with swollen bellies. But how does the unimaginable -- a widespread loss of food -- actually happen?

By Jessika Toothman

 What is gravity?

Of course you know what gravity is. It's the force behind Wile E. Coyote plummeting off the face of a cliff and you stumbling spastically in front of your crush. But did you know it can bend light and help us detect hidden cosmic phenomena, too?

By Robert Lamb

 Where does water come from?

Water surrounds us, falling from the sky, rushing down Niagara Falls, pouring from faucets, and yet many of us never ask where it comes from. The answer stretches way back -- before tides and thunderclouds to the big bang.

By Jonathan Atteberry

 Can we manufacture matter?

We humans love to create. We build soaring skyscrapers from the ground up. We fill blank canvasses with timeless, magnificent art. Can we achieve the ultimate feat and generate matter?

By Robert Lamb

 What secrets of gravity have been uncovered in the last 50 years?

Many of us regard the planet's favorite force as pretty straightforward. What goes up must come down, right? As it turns out, gravity has a few more secrets designed to trip us up.

By Robert Lamb

 Will we ever run out of magma?

A common misconception is that magma comes from the Earth's molten core. It really comes from the mantle, the layer between the core and the crust. Will it ever run out?

By Tracy V. Wilson

 Could geothermal energy projects cause earthquakes?

What if we could just add water to something and solve the planet's energy crisis? That's essentially the idea behind artificial geothermal energy. But there's one possible catch: catastrophic earthquakes.

By Robert Lamb

 How Geysers Work

Geysers are beautiful and their eruptions are exciting, but these fragile natural wonders are not to be trifled with. The water shooting from the geyser -- and the eruptions themselves -- can cause serious damage.

By Jonathan Atteberry

 How much does planet Earth weigh?

The Earth is incredibly heavy. How do scientists determine the weight of the Earth?