What Is the Smallest State in the USA? Looking at Area and Population

The United States is 3.8 million sq mi (9.8 million sq km) big, unevenly distributed among 50 states. Here are the five smallest states by square miles, listed in ascending size.

1. Rhode Island

Rhode Island's land area measures 1,033.6 sq mi (2,677 sq km), making it smaller than the Grand Canyon (1,904 sq mi or 4,931 sq km). Nicknamed the Ocean State, Rhode Island is 37 miles (59.5 km) wide and 48 miles (77.2 km) long.

2. Delaware

Delaware, known for its diverse geography, has a land area of 1,948 sq mi (5,045.3 sq km). The capital city is Dover, the second-most populous city in the state, behind Wilmington. Delaware's state dog is rescue dogs.

3. Connecticut

Bordering New York sits one of the smallest states: Connecticut. The New England state is 5,018 sq mi (13,023 sq km), 4,841.1 sq. mi (12,539.2 sq km) of which are land area; the rest is water area.

There are 21 cities, 169 towns and eight counties in Connecticut. The state was the home of Charles Goodyear and Eli Whitney. The state's website says it is also where you can find "the best pizza in the world."

4. Hawaii

Hawaii's land area measures in at 6,420.7 sq mi (16,629.5 sq km). Located in the north central Pacific Ocean, the state is not part of the contiguous United States. Full of natural beauty, the fourth smallest state boasts a diverse landscape.

5. New Jersey

On the other side of New York is New Jersey, which is 8,719 sq mi (22,582.11 sq km), according to the US Census Bureau. The state has 7,352.9 sq mi (19,043.9 sq km) of land area and sits next to the Atlantic Ocean, with 127 miles of coastline. It is also part of the Coastal Plains ecoregion, along with states like Florida and parts of Texas.

Jersey may not be winning any prizes when it comes to land area size, but the state can say it has more horses per square mile when compared to other states.