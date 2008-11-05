How Demand Response Works

Demand Response: Cheat Sheet
Stuff You Need to Know:
- The estimated minimum amount of power electricity consumers demand on a day-to-day basis is called the baseload.
- Demand for electric power is highest in the afternoon and early evening. The periods when demand is greatest are called peak usage times.
- Dynamic pricing, time-of-use rates (TOU) and upgrading to smart grid technology are all examples of demand response programs that could reduce energy consumption, reduce power outages and reduce wholesale energy costs.
- The current power grid is one-way only -- it delivers power where and when power is requested. Upgrading to a smarter, two-way automatic grid would open communication between power plants, delivery systems and buildings. It could automate the flow of electricity as needed, identify load problems and balance uneven supplies of energy.
