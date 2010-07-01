Science
Sustainable Technologies in the Community

Sustainable technologies in the community work to create towns and cities that can operate without producing large amounts of waste. They also make it easier for the members of a community to live greener lives.

'The Fighting Women' of Africa Collect Plastic to Build Schools

In Africa's Ivory Coast, a group of women saw a need and came together to collect plastic for recycling into bricks to build schools.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Aug 23, 2019 Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
New Technology Turns a Sunny Day into Safe Water

A new technology can speed the purification of water using sunlight, potentially providing clean water to billions of people.

By Jim Marion Feb 21, 2019 Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
Have We Hit the Peak Recycling Point?

The forward momentum on recycling has stalled in the U.S. and other countries, but some experts say there's still potential for growth.

By Patrick J. Kiger Feb 8, 2019 Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
Cockroach Farms Turn Food Trash Into Treasure

Cockroaches are taking a big bite out of a Chinese city's trash problem.

By Loraine Fick Feb 5, 2019 Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
Bricks Made of Urine — Our Pee Is 'Liquid Gold'

Urine is so much more valuable than we think. Soon, we might be building houses with pee bricks.

By Jesslyn Shields Dec 12, 2018 Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
Why Don't More Cities Require Green Roofs?

While green roofs make sense in a lot of ways, requiring their installation isn't as simple as it might seem.

By Patrick J. Kiger Oct 11, 2018 Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
Step Aside Styrofoam — Make Way for Nanowood

While plastic such as Styrofoam may be cheap and convenient to use, it contributes to costly health issues and is an inconvenient pollutant that takes up to 500 years to biodegrade.

By Carrie Tatro Apr 10, 2018 Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
Fog Provides Water in the World's Driest Zones

Fog harvesting has been going on in some form since ancient times, but scientists have been refining the method so people living in some of the most arid climates can have water.

By Mark Mancini Feb 27, 2018 Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
Precious Plastic Wants You to Build Your Own Plastics Recycling Center

And they're ready to help you do it, whether it's just you, your school, your company or your neighborhood.

By Kate Kershner May 2, 2016 Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
What are eco-drones?

Drones and other unmanned flying machines are going green.

By Chris Opfer Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
Could glow-in-the-dark plants replace streetlights?

We live in an age when DIY has taken on exciting, nerve-wracking connotations. Add in some knowledge and some money from crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter, and you have a recipe for a transformed world. Will glow-in-the-dark plants be a part of it?

By Nicholas Gerbis Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
10 Innovations in Water Purification

As far back as 1500 B.C.E., people were trying to purify water to make it drinkable. And we're still at it. Today inventors use tools as simple as clay and as sophisticated as carbon nanotubes to bring clean water to the world.

By Patrick J. Kiger Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
How Electric Aircraft Work

While you shouldn't expect to find a "flying electric" option at the airport anytime soon, electrically powered aircraft not only exist, but the technology continues to evolve at an encouraging rate.

By Robert Lamb Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
How Solar Aircraft Work

Solar energy is abundant and infinitely renewable. Therefore, it's not surprising to see the proliferation of devices that rely on the sun -- especially solar aircraft.

By Susan L. Nasr Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
Top 5 Cities for Building a Solar House

If you live in the right spot -- somewhere that's sunny most of the year with low humidity -- you can save a lot through solar power. So which five cities are the best?

By Julia Layton Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
Top 5 Ways NASA Helps the Environment

So a space shuttle launch may not be the most environmentally friendly thing in the world, but there's more to NASA than space travel. What are five of the most important ways NASA helps the environment?

By Julia Layton Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
How Grid Energy Storage Works

The Northeast Blackout of 2003 left millions without power and cost approximately $6 billion. Experts believe we can avoid future blackouts by storing energy along the U.S. electric grid.

By Susan L. Nasr Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
How High-yield Paper Works

We're still a long way from a supposedly paperless age, but companies have come up with some ideas on how to squeeze more from a tree. How does high-yield paper rate among the spectrum of green products available?

By Jacob Silverman Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
How LED Streetlights Work

Why would Los Angeles and Pittsburgh set out to convert a combined 180,000 traditional high-pressure sodium and mercury-vapor street lamps to LED lighting?

By Jacob Silverman Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
How PlayPump Works

Children love to play, so why not harness the energy of their motion to help support a community. How does the PlayPump convert the push of a merry-go-round into clean water?

By Stephanie Watson Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
How EnviroGrid Works

Sometimes you need to reinforce roads or retain walls without breaking out the concrete and rebar. That's where a simple, ingenious technology comes in.

By Julia Layton Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
How Automatic Solar Panel Cleaning Systems Work

Photovoltaic solar panels are like windows -- they build up a coating of grime that requires a good cleaning from time to time. What's the alternative to climbing the roof with a squeegee and bucket of suds?

By Maria Trimarchi Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
Top 10 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic

Without a doubt, plastic is useful. It's also everywhere — filling up landfills and recycling bins. These 10 twists on the common polymer are trying to change that reality.

By Maria Trimarchi, Patrick J. Kiger & Vicki M. Giuggio Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
Top 5 Ways Nature Has Inspired Technology

Some of the newest ideas in technology come from very old ideas -- they're inspired by nature. How do the plants and animals around us give engineers ideas?

By Jonathan Strickland Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
What are eco-plastics?

Eco-plastic seems like an oxymoron, and it very well may be. What exactly is eco-plastic, and does it really help the environment?

By Julia Layton Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community

