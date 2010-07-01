Green Technology

Green technology is technology that produces clean energy, helps repair environmental damages or offers solutions to wasteful practices.

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 Can Adding Sand to Beaches Save Them?

As sea levels rise with climate change, beaches are losing ground against ever-encroaching waters. Trucking in sand may seem like a good idea, but the evidence, while not yet conclusive, may show otherwise.

By Amanda Onion Apr 13, 2018

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 Water Shortage? Let's Lasso an Iceberg

People have floated the idea of towing icebergs to drought-stricken parts of the world for years. Sounds like a good idea, but how viable is it?

By Amanda Onion Apr 11, 2018

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
 Step Aside Styrofoam — Make Way for Nanowood

While plastic such as Styrofoam may be cheap and convenient to use, it contributes to costly health issues and is an inconvenient pollutant that takes up to 500 years to biodegrade.

By Carrie Tatro Apr 10, 2018

Green Technology / Sustainable Technologies
 What Do Winemakers Do With Grape Waste?

Wine pomace — the portion of grapes left over from winemaking — has a variety of uses, from fertilizer to a nutrition-enhancing ingredient in foods.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 19, 2018

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
 Fog Provides Water in the World's Driest Zones

Fog harvesting has been going on in some form since ancient times, but scientists have been refining the method so people living in some of the most arid climates can have water.

By Mark Mancini Feb 27, 2018

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 Geoengineering: 5 Ways Science Wants To Alter the Climate

There's no easy fix for climate change so scientists are playing with altering the Earth's natural systems in hopes of slowing it down. What could possibly go wrong?

By Cherise Threewitt

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 Geoengineering the Earth’s Atmosphere to Fight Climate Change Could Backfire

Human attempts to alter the Earth's natural systems could either successfully avert climate change or fail and cause even greater harm.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jan 30, 2018

Green Technology / Sustainable Technologies
 Robotic Sorting Could Be the Efficient Future of Recycling

In Colorado, a recycling robot uses artificial intelligence to sort through discarded cartons more efficiently.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jul 31, 2017

Green Technology / Energy Production Technologies
 China Flips Switch on World's Largest Floating Solar Farm

China, the world's largest emitter of CO2, is making steps to combat those emissions by creating the world's largest floating solar panel farm.

By John Perritano Jun 14, 2017

Green Technology / Energy Production Technologies
 The Ambitious Proposal to Re-freeze the Arctic

Some scientists are proposing a massive array of wind-powered pumps to bring more Arctic water to the surface, so it can freeze and thicken existing sea ice.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 3, 2017

Green Technology / Energy Production Technologies
 Mini Turbine 'Wind Trees' Could Generate Power for Homes, Electric Cars

A French company has created a miniature wind turbine that looks like a tree and could provide enough energy for a house.

By Patrick J. Kiger Oct 20, 2016

Green Technology / Energy Production Technologies
 Postage Stamp-sized Device Traps More Solar Energy to Purify Water Faster

The big problem of cleaning water quickly and cheaply might just have been solved, thanks to this tiny gadget.

By Alia Hoyt Aug 24, 2016

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
 Precious Plastic Wants You to Build Your Own Plastics Recycling Center

And they're ready to help you do it, whether it's just you, your school, your company or your neighborhood.

By Kate Kershner May 2, 2016

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 Oranges Are Going Green

Scientists are tickled pink about all the environmental uses for the orange peel.

By Alia Hoyt Oct 27, 2015

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
 What are eco-drones?

Drones and other unmanned flying machines are going green.

By Chris Opfer

Green Technology / Energy Production Technologies
 What happened to the green tech fad?

These days, it seems everyone is "going green." From individuals to businesses, everyone is looking for ways to be more sustainable and environmentally-friendly. But is green tech the way of the future or just another fad?

By Beth Brindle

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
 Could glow-in-the-dark plants replace streetlights?

We live in an age when DIY has taken on exciting, nerve-wracking connotations. Add in some knowledge and some money from crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter, and you have a recipe for a transformed world. Will glow-in-the-dark plants be a part of it?

By Nicholas Gerbis

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
 10 Innovations in Water Purification

As far back as 1500 B.C.E., people were trying to purify water to make it drinkable. And we're still at it. Today inventors use tools as simple as clay and as sophisticated as carbon nanotubes to bring clean water to the world.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 How FIPEL Bulbs Work

Imagine a different kind of light bulb, one that lasted as long as a fluorescent bulb, but without the buzz, as energy-efficient as a CFL but with a more pleasing light. Meet the FIPEL bulb.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Green Technology / Energy Production Technologies
 In the year 2050, what energy source will we use to power our vehicles?

The rising cost and projected scarcity of fossil fuels has people talking. But finding a new power source and developing an infrastructure will be costly and challenging. Will we still be using gasoline in 2050?

By Jonathan Strickland

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 How Water-powered Clocks Work

We live in a universe of clocks. The technology may not sound as dependable as your cell phone alarm clock, but humans have turned to water-powered clocks for more than three and a half millennia.

By Robert Lamb

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 Top 5 Solar-powered Gadgets

Electronics use a lot of juice. So what's an environmentally responsible citizen to do? Going solar might just be the answer.

By Julia Layton

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 Top 5 Green Gadgets

There is no accepted standard of what makes a "green" gadget. With that in mind, here are five devices that do not use any energy at all or that find novel ways to rethink a common gadget while also making environmental improvements.

By Jacob Silverman

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 Top 5 Things You Can Do to Compute Greener

If you're like most folks, you spend a few hours a day on the computer. What changes can you make to save power without compromising the way your work?

By Julia Layton

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 How Ecodrain Works

When you take a shower, the hot water moves quickly from the showerhead down the drain. What if you could reclaim that wasted heat to warm up new water?

By Stephanie Watson