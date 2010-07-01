Sustainable Technologies

Sustainable technologies work to reduce waste while maintaining efficiency. Learn about new ways to reduce your environmental impact in this section.

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
 Step Aside Styrofoam — Make Way for Nanowood

While plastic such as Styrofoam may be cheap and convenient to use, it contributes to costly health issues and is an inconvenient pollutant that takes up to 500 years to biodegrade.

By Carrie Tatro Apr 10, 2018

Green Technology / Sustainable Technologies
 What Do Winemakers Do With Grape Waste?

Wine pomace — the portion of grapes left over from winemaking — has a variety of uses, from fertilizer to a nutrition-enhancing ingredient in foods.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 19, 2018

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
 Fog Provides Water in the World's Driest Zones

Fog harvesting has been going on in some form since ancient times, but scientists have been refining the method so people living in some of the most arid climates can have water.

By Mark Mancini Feb 27, 2018

Green Technology / Sustainable Technologies
 Robotic Sorting Could Be the Efficient Future of Recycling

In Colorado, a recycling robot uses artificial intelligence to sort through discarded cartons more efficiently.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jul 31, 2017

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
 Precious Plastic Wants You to Build Your Own Plastics Recycling Center

And they're ready to help you do it, whether it's just you, your school, your company or your neighborhood.

By Kate Kershner May 2, 2016

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
 What are eco-drones?

Drones and other unmanned flying machines are going green.

By Chris Opfer

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
 Could glow-in-the-dark plants replace streetlights?

We live in an age when DIY has taken on exciting, nerve-wracking connotations. Add in some knowledge and some money from crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter, and you have a recipe for a transformed world. Will glow-in-the-dark plants be a part of it?

By Nicholas Gerbis

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
 10 Innovations in Water Purification

As far back as 1500 B.C.E., people were trying to purify water to make it drinkable. And we're still at it. Today inventors use tools as simple as clay and as sophisticated as carbon nanotubes to bring clean water to the world.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 How FIPEL Bulbs Work

Imagine a different kind of light bulb, one that lasted as long as a fluorescent bulb, but without the buzz, as energy-efficient as a CFL but with a more pleasing light. Meet the FIPEL bulb.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 How Water-powered Clocks Work

We live in a universe of clocks. The technology may not sound as dependable as your cell phone alarm clock, but humans have turned to water-powered clocks for more than three and a half millennia.

By Robert Lamb

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 Top 5 Solar-powered Gadgets

Electronics use a lot of juice. So what's an environmentally responsible citizen to do? Going solar might just be the answer.

By Julia Layton

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 Top 5 Green Gadgets

There is no accepted standard of what makes a "green" gadget. With that in mind, here are five devices that do not use any energy at all or that find novel ways to rethink a common gadget while also making environmental improvements.

By Jacob Silverman

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 Top 5 Things You Can Do to Compute Greener

If you're like most folks, you spend a few hours a day on the computer. What changes can you make to save power without compromising the way your work?

By Julia Layton

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 How Ecodrain Works

When you take a shower, the hot water moves quickly from the showerhead down the drain. What if you could reclaim that wasted heat to warm up new water?

By Stephanie Watson

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 How Smart Power Strips Work

If you turn off the lights in your computer room, you'll probably see the glowing eyes of vampire electronics peering back at you. A smart power strip can help you cut down on how much energy they waste.

By Nathan Chandler

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
 How Electric Aircraft Work

While you shouldn't expect to find a "flying electric" option at the airport anytime soon, electrically powered aircraft not only exist, but the technology continues to evolve at an encouraging rate.

By Robert Lamb

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 How LED Light Bulbs Work

While many of us are phasing out our incandescents for CFLs one bulb at a time, there might be a third contender on the market soon enough. LEDs are making the shift from your headlights to your bedside lamps.

By Julia Layton

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 How Solar Air Conditioners Work

Solar air conditioners take advantage of the sun at its brightest and use its energy to cool you during the hottest part of the day. What are we waiting for?

By Maria Trimarchi

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 How Zero-energy Homes Work

What if your net power usage was zero? Some homes combine energy efficiency with their own power plants to end up consuming no energy at all.

By Julia Layton

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 How Coffee Printers Will Work

Imagine finishing off a nice cup of morning coffee and then, instead of throwing the grounds into the trash, pouring them into a cartridge where they become printer ink.

By Jacob Silverman

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 5 Myths About Green Technology

Green technology is always better, right? Not so fast. Find out five of the biggest misconceptions about green technology.

By Maria Trimarchi

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 How CFL Bulbs Work

As the symbol of innovation, the incandescent light bulb is not very innovative. Luckily, there's a new type of light bulb -- a greener one -- that stands poised to replace Edison's most famous invention as the icon of ideation.

By William Harris

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 How Home Refueling Appliances Work

If you drive a compressed natural gas vehicle, you'll soon learn that fill-up stations are few and far between. Is there an alternative way to gas up these alternative-fuel vehicles?

By Maria Trimarchi

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 How Febot Works

Is the remote control dead again? Or does the flashlight need another eight new batteries? The wind might just be able to save you a trip to buy new AAs.

By Julia Layton

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies at Home
 How Spray-on Solar Panels Work

If you've ever used a solar-powered calculator, you've experienced the power of thin-film solar cells. But can spray-on solar panels take that technology one step further?

By Maria Trimarchi