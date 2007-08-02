How China's Pollution Sniffers Work

China's Pollution Sniffers: Cheat Sheet
Stuff You Need to Know
- A 2006 World Bank survey found that 16 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world are in China.
- Officials in China's Guangdong province created a program that trained humans to detect and distinguish between air pollutants using their sense of smell.
- Science isn't fully sure how we smell; a variation of the lock and key hypothesis says quantum vibrations allow odorants to dock in the appropriate receptors.
- NASA created an electronic nose that is sensitive enough to detect a fire before it begins.
