How China's Pollution Sniffers Work

A 2006 World Bank survey found that 16 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world are in China.

Officials in China's Guangdong province created a program that trained humans to detect and distinguish between air pollutants using their sense of smell.

Science isn't fully sure how we smell; a variation of the lock and key hypothesis says quantum vibrations allow odorants to dock in the appropriate receptors.

NASA created an electronic nose that is sensitive enough to detect a fire before it begins.

