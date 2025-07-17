6 Most Futuristic Cities Powered by Renewable Energy

A proposed network of three man-made islands off the coast of Penang Island, Malaysia, BiodiverCity blends nature with tech. Strictly limited traffic, electric vehicles, and green technology are central to the project's floating cities.
Developed in part by Bjarke Ingels Group, it promises sustainable urban living powered entirely by renewable energy.
These cities represent the cutting edge of futuristic urban development, where advanced technologies, sustainable design, and data-driven decisions shape how we’ll live in the decades to come.
