Green Comet Coming Close to Earth for First Time in 50,000 Years

While you might have seen headlines referring to Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as a "rare green" comet, these are actually two different descriptors and should be separated by a comma (not a coma)!

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is green, certainly, but it is also rare — its rarity comes from the fact that it has that 50,000-year orbit through our solar system. Scientists believe that there have been well over a thousand generations since this comet might have been spotted by our distant homo sapiens ancestors. And computations suggest it may never be seen again.

Advertisement

For comets in general, appearing green as they approach the sun and pass by Earth is not uncommon; there were several recent green comets mentioned already, and we may well get to see more during our lifetimes. It all comes down to the chemical composition and how much diatomic carbon and cyanogen each one contains — something that was determined long ago during the Big Bang and formation of our solar system.