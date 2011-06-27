How to Measure Sound Travel in the Air

Sound can travel through most materials -- the most commonly known being air (gas), water (liquid) and steel (solid). However, it does not travel at all in a vacuum, because the sound waves need some kind of medium in which to travel. In addition, some materials absorb, rather than reflect or pass, sound waves. This is the basis of soundproofing [source: Kurtus].

The average speed of sound through air is about 1130 feet per second (344 meters per second) at room temperature. However, changes in temperature and humidity will affect this speed [source: Kurtus].

Here is a simple way to measure the speed at which sound travels through air. You'll need the following items:

Two blocks of wood, or other items that make a loud, sharp sound when struck together

A stopwatch

A friend to help with the experiment

A tape measure

Instructions: