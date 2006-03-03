Science
Please enter terms to search for.
NEXT PAGE  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Physical Science
  4. Acoustics

How LRAD Works

by Tracy V. Wilson
Photo courtesy American Technology Corp

In November 2005, pirates attacked the cruise ship Seabourn Spirit off the coast of Somalia. The pirates were in a small boat, but they had machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades. The cruise ship, on the other hand, had a Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD).

Many media outlets credited the LRAD with warning off the pirates, leaving the Seabourn Spirit unscathed. Some of the coverage was pretty dramatic. News stories described the LRAD as a sonic weapon that fired a beam of sound at the pirates and drove them away.

Advertisement

What makes sound a weapon? In this article, we'll review the basics of sound and discuss exactly how the LRAD produces its "beam of sound." We'll also explore LRAD's hailing and warning abilities and other uses for sound.

Noise Levels

The louder a sound is, the more it moves the structures in your ear. The higher its pitch, the faster it moves them. Loud or high-pitched noises can cross the threshold of pain, or the point at which a sound is painful. Here's how some everyday sounds compare to the LRAD:

  • Normal conversation: 60 dB
  • Lawn mower: 90 dB
  • Threshold of pain: 130 dB, depending on the person's tolerance
  • LRAD maximum continuous volume: 162dB

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

How Hearing Works

How Riot Control Works

What is a decibel, and how is it measured?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement