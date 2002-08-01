Science
Please enter terms to search for.
NEXT PAGE  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Environmental Science
  4. Green Science

How Organic Food Works

by Robin Brett Parnes
What does &quot;organic&quot; really mean? See more foods under $5 pictures.
What does "organic" really mean? See more foods under $5 pictures.
Kevin Summers/Getty Images

Or­ganic farming was among the fastest growing segments of U.S. agriculture during the 1990s. The value of retail sales of organic food was estimated to be more than $20 billion in 2005. And, according to the Food Marketing Institute, more than half of Americans now buy organic food at least once a month. Why is organic food becoming so popular?

In this article, we will explore the history and purpose behind organic food, what it means if a food is organic, how to tell if a food is organic, and the pros and cons of choosing organic food.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Learn More

Organic Farming

Organic Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement