How Tooth Whitening Works

Nicolas Eveleigh/Digital Vision/ Getty Images In the past few years, tooth-whitening has exploded as the physical upgrade of choice.

Have you ever wanted a white, attention-grabbing, perfect "Hollywood" smile? You're not alone. An estimated ten million Americans will spend a whopping 1.7 billion dollars on tooth whitening products and services this year. Tooth whitening is the most common cosmetic service provided by dentists, and there are also a growing number of over-the-counter tooth whitening products to choose from.

In this article, we'll explain how years of coffee, wine, soda and other unsightly stains can be removed quickly, safely, and with minimal discomfort.