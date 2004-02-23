How Tooth Whitening Works

Some dentists believe that they are losing patients and revenue because large companies are taking tooth whitening procedures away from them. It was the same argument the movie industry had against the VCR and Pay-Per-View. Guess what happened? People actually went out to the movies even more after these technological advances were introduced.

When Tiger Woods was winning tournament after tournament in 2000, some questioned whether it was good for golf to have such a dominant player. Again, we see that Tiger's presence has greatly increased interest in golf, bringing in droves of new fans.

Likewise, companies that market their over-the-counter tooth whitening products have actually helped dentists and consumers because they generate interest and enthusiasm about tooth whitening and cosmetic dentistry. In fact, the insert provided in Crest Whitestrips actually suggests talking to your dentist or dental hygienist about other cosmetic dental options and briefly describes those procedures.

About the Author

Dr. Jerry Gordon is a general dentist practicing in Bensalem, PA, a few miles outside of Philadelphia. He completed his undergraduate studies at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ, majoring in biological sciences. Dr. Gordon was an academic scholarship student at the University of Medicine and Dentistry in NJ, and completed a general practice residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center in NY.

