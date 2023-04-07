Butterflies Inspire Creation of Lightest Paint in the World

A team of researchers at University of Central Florida (UCF) was working on making an aluminum mirror and noticed frustrating "clumps of aluminum atoms tiny enough to be invisible yet large enough to disrupt the mirror's shine," according to Wired.

Although it was bad news for their mirror project, they realized the tiny atoms oscillated in white light and reflected light. The size of the atoms determined which color they reflected.

That meant the researchers could generate different colors simply by using different sizes of aluminum particles. When the particles are attached to mirror and converted into color flakes, they can be mixed with liquid to create paint.

This type of color production is called "structural," and it is the way many species produce their color, according to researcher Debashis Chanda, a professor in UCF's NanoScience Technology Center.

"The range of colors and hues in the natural world [is] astonishing — from colorful flowers, birds and butterflies to underwater creatures like fish and cephalopods," Chanda said in the journal UCF Today. "Structural color serves as the primary color-generating mechanism in several extremely vivid species where geometrical arrangement of typically two colorless materials produces all colors. On the other hand, with man-made pigment, new molecules are needed for every color present."

"But nature has a very different way of creating color than we do," Chanda said. The colors displayed by butterflies, for example, are created by nature without pigment. The surfaces of butterfly wings diffract light to create structural color that is pigment-free and that lasts longer.

In the new paint, the colorless materials are aluminum and aluminum oxide.