James Hargreaves' Spinning Jenny and the Industrial Revolution

The spinning jenny is a historic spinning machine that was invented during the Industrial Revolution in the late 18th century. It revolutionized the process of spinning yarn by allowing a single operator to spin multiple threads simultaneously.

The name "spinning jenny" is believed by some to have originated from a combination of the word "jenny," which was a nickname for a spinning wheel, and the name "Jenny" itself, which was a common name at the time.

Advertisement

Another theory suggests that the name "Jenny" could have been a colloquial variation of "engine," though the exact reason behind the choice of the name remains uncertain.