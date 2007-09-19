9 Things Invented or Discovered by Accident

What do wallpaper and Play-Doh have in common?

One smell most people remember from childhood is the odor of Play-Doh, the brightly-colored, nontoxic modeling clay. Play-Doh was accidentally invented in 1955 by Joseph and Noah McVicker while trying to make a wallpaper cleaner. It was marketed a year later by toy manufacturer Rainbow Crafts. More than 700 million pounds of Play-Doh have sold since then, but the recipe remains a secret.

Related HowStuffWorks Articles

10 Science Experiments That Changed the World

10 NASA Inventions You Might Use Everyday

Top 5 Mad Geniuses

10 Scariest Bioweapons