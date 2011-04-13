How to Make a Model of an Atom

You can learn a lot about the nature of matter by making a model of an atom. Before you begin, look through the Periodic Table of Elements and pick an atom. You can find the table in an encyclopedia, a science textbook or online. Choose an atom with an atomic number of at least 11, since it has at least three energy level rings [source: Atomic Model Construction].

OK let's make that model. Here's what you need:

Advertisement

Ping pong balls or other small round objects of three different colors. Get three times as many balls as the atomic number. You will use one color for the protons, one for the neutrons and one for the electrons.

String

Cardboard large enough to accommodate the model

Glue

Now let's make the model.

Glue balls together to represent protons and neutrons. This is the nucleus. Try to arrange them in an alternating pattern. Glue the nucleus to the center of the cardboard. Determine how many rings you need for the electrons. Starting from the innermost ring, you can have up to two electrons in the first ring, up to eight in the second ring, up to 18 in the third ring and up to 32 in the fourth ring. Glue the string around the nucleus to make the energy level rings. Apply a few drops of glue to each ring. Glue the electrons on the rings, spacing them evenly. Make sure you don't exceed each ring's maximum number of electrons.

[source: Make a Model of an Atom]

You now have a model of an atom! If you don't want to build the model from parts, you can do it interactively on the internet [source: Interactive Atom Model].