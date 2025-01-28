Biotic Factors vs. Abiotic Factors: Examples and Dependencies

Abiotic factors are the nonliving, physical and chemical factors that shape the environment.

Abiotic factors include sunlight, temperature, water, soil, carbon dioxide, dissolved oxygen and even the pH level of an ecosystem. These factors set the stage for life by determining where organisms can thrive and how they interact with their surroundings.

For instance, sunlight provides the energy necessary for photosynthesis, which drives plant growth and, in turn, feeds other species.

Dissolved oxygen in water bodies is a critical abiotic factor that affects the survival of aquatic species. A drop in dissolved oxygen levels in water can lead to fish die-offs, impacting the food supply for both aquatic life and humans.

Without these nonliving conditions, the entire ecosystem would collapse, no matter how vibrant its biotic components might be.