Neanderthal vs. Homo Sapien: Separate Species With Different Fates

Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) and humans (Homo sapiens) are two distinct species within the genus Homo. Neanderthals lived in Eurasia until about 40,000 years ago, alongside ancient humans.

Neanderthal vs. Homo sapien distinctions can offer valuable insights into human evolution. Both species coexisted tens of thousands of years ago, yet only one survived to become the dominant human species.

But recent archaeological discoveries have revealed that Neanderthal behavior was far more sophisticated than previously thought. Let's explore the key differences and similarities between modern humans and Neanderthals.