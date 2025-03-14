Neanderthal vs. Homo Sapien: Separate Species With Different Fates

By: Ada Tseng  |  Mar 14, 2025
blackboard illustration of evolution
Evolution is a curious process. altmodern / Getty Images

Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) and humans (Homo sapiens) are two distinct species within the genus Homo. Neanderthals lived in Eurasia until about 40,000 years ago, alongside ancient humans.

Neanderthal vs. Homo sapien distinctions can offer valuable insights into human evolution. Both species coexisted tens of thousands of years ago, yet only one survived to become the dominant human species.

Advertisement

But recent archaeological discoveries have revealed that Neanderthal behavior was far more sophisticated than previously thought. Let's explore the key differences and similarities between modern humans and Neanderthals.

Contents
  1. Physical Differences Between a Neanderthal and Modern Human
  2. Intelligence Levels of Both Species
  3. Debated Differences in Language Skills
  4. The Genetic Legacy of Neanderthals
  5. Why Did Neanderthals Disappear?

Physical Differences Between a Neanderthal and Modern Human

skull
Looking at this early Neanderthal skull, it's easier to understand why Neanderthals and Homo sapiens are not considered the same species. Jose A. Bernat Bacete / Getty Images

Neanderthals evolved over a long period of time in Eurasia, and fossils show that they developed stockier builds that helped them survive in the cold climates of Ice Age Europe. Their bodies were muscular, with shorter limbs and a wider, barrel-shaped chests.

Their bones were also denser and more robust compared to anatomically modern humans, who developed lighter skeletons suited for endurance and travel.

Advertisement

Another key difference is in skull shape. Neanderthal brains were slightly larger than Homo sapien brains, and their skulls were elongated with pronounced brow ridges. Early modern humans had rounder skulls with smaller brow ridges, which are more typical of modern human males and females today.

Intelligence Levels of Both Species

Neanderthals and Homo sapiens were both highly intelligent.

Humans had more developed prefrontal cortices, which are linked to advanced problem-solving and social behavior. Humans are thought to have developed more advanced technologies and symbolic art, which may have given them an advantage in survival and adaptation.

Advertisement

However, archaeological evidence suggests that Neanderthals also created tools, controlled fire and buried their dead, indicating complex social behaviors and their own technologies.

Debated Differences in Language Skills

Scientists believe that Neanderthals had the capability for speech. They possessed the FOXP2 gene — associated with speech in humans — and their hyoid bone structure suggests they could have spoken.

However, modern humans arguably developed more sophisticated communication, allowing for better cooperation and cultural transmission.

Advertisement

The Genetic Legacy of Neanderthals

Although Neanderthals went extinct about 40,000 years ago, they left behind a lasting impact on modern human lineages.

Thanks to advances in studying the Neanderthal genome, scientists have discovered that many people today carry Neanderthal DNA. This interbreeding between the species occurred when early modern humans migrated out of Africa and encountered Neanderthals in Europe and Asia.

Advertisement

Some Neanderthal genes that are linked to traits in modern humans include immune system responses, keratin production in hair and pigmentation in skin.

Why Did Neanderthals Disappear?

The extinction of Neanderthals remains a topic of debate. Some theories suggest that competition with Homo sapiens, climate change or even assimilation through interbreeding led to their decline.

Other research suggests that disease transmission from Homo sapiens and declining fertility rates in Neanderthals may have contributed to their disappearance.

Advertisement

As humans evolved, the ability to innovate, create complex societies and adapt to various environments may have given modern humans a survival advantage.

Studying human origins through Neanderthal fossils, genetic research and archaeological evidence continues to shed light on how humans evolved and what makes us unique as a species. And while Neanderthals are no longer around, their influence on modern humans remains evident in our DNA and shared history.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Advertisement

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...