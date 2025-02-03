Why the Little Albert Experiment Could Never Happen Today

Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov discovered that if he rang a bell each time he fed a dog, the pup would eventually start salivating at the mere sound of a bell. Thus, classical conditioning was born. His work on "conditioned reflexes" earned him the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1904.

Curious about whether humans could also be conditioned, Watson and his research assistant, Rosalie Rayner, launched their own study at Johns Hopkins University in 1919. They recruited a 9-month-old infant, the son of a wet nurse, as their test subject.

Advertisement

Watson and Rayner used successive rounds of Pavlovian conditioning to invoke a fear response in a boy whom they gave the alias "Albert," who writers would call Little Albert. They initially tested his natural response to furry animals like a white laboratory rat and a rabbit. Initially, Albert was curious about the animals, and even playful.

Pairing a Neutral Stimulus With a Negative Stimulus

Next, Watson and Rayner began showing Albert a rat or rabbit while slamming a hammer into a metal pipe to create a loud sound. This caused Albert to withdraw from the animal.

After repeating this process several times, the researchers reported that Albert began withdrawing from the animal, even without the loud noise. They had conditioned Albert to fear the furry animals he had once played with.

Watson and Rayner then presented Albert with other furry objects similar to the animals, like a wool coat and Santa Clause mask with a fluffy cotton beard. They found that Albert's fear generalized to those objects.

"Watson presented [the Albert study] as a proof for his theory that all our emotional responses in adulthood are offshoots of three primordial responses — fear, rage and love," says Alan Fridlund, PhD, a social and clinical psychologist at UC Santa Barbara.