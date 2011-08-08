5 Ways Your Brain Influences Your Emotions

Sadness from heartache, elation at finding a long-lost friend, anxiety before a job interview -- you might like to think you're completely in control of what you feel and that you understand what causes those feelings. But your brain can be sneaky sometimes.
A lot is going on inside your head, and your brain and its complex processes are even manipulating your emotions. In other words, there's way more behind that angry feeling than the car that just cut you off. Much is involved in interpreting emotional circumstances and crafting your responses to them, and your brain is affecting how you feel and how you respond to those feelings in ways you're probably not even aware of. This leads us to ask: What's going on up there, and just how is your brain influencing your emotions? Keep reading to find out.
Advertisement
Advertisement