An M-48A5 Patton guards a convoy during Team Spirit Exercises in South Korea during 1984. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

After its disappointing introduction in 1952, the M-48 General George S. Patton Medium Tank underwent a series of changes designed to improve performance. Find the specifications for this medium tank below.

Date of service: 1952

Country: United States of America

Type: Medium Tank

Dimensions: Length, 6.15 m (20.1 ft); width, 3.63 m (11.9 ft); height, 3.08 m (10.1 ft)

Combat weight: 45,360 kg (50 tons)

Engine: Continental AVDS-1790-2D 750-horsepower diesel

Armament: One 105mm M68 main gun; three 7.62mm NATO M73 machine guns; one .50 caliber Browning M2 HB machine gun

Crew: 4

Speed: 48 km/h (30 mph)

Range: 499 km (309 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.9 m (3 ft)

