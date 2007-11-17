After its disappointing introduction in 1952, the M-48 General George S. Patton Medium Tank underwent a series of changes designed to improve performance. Find the specifications for this medium tank below.
Date of service: 1952
Country: United States of America
Type: Medium Tank
Dimensions: Length, 6.15 m (20.1 ft); width, 3.63 m (11.9 ft); height, 3.08 m (10.1 ft)
Combat weight: 45,360 kg (50 tons)
Engine: Continental AVDS-1790-2D 750-horsepower diesel
Armament: One 105mm M68 main gun; three 7.62mm NATO M73 machine guns; one .50 caliber Browning M2 HB machine gun
Crew: 4
Speed: 48 km/h (30 mph)
Range: 499 km (309 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.9 m (3 ft)
