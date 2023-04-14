11 Basic Math Symbols and How to Use Them

" " Common mathematical symbols are the building blocks of all mathematical functions. Bankrx/Shutterstock

Common math symbols give us a language for understanding, well, everything from budgeting to the nature of reality itself. Its building blocks are relatively simple. Even the most sophisticated mathematical equations rely on a handful of fundamental common math symbols.

Before you can solve the mystery of the Collatz Conjecture, figure out a square root or understand more complex algebraic symbols, you'll need to master the basic mathematical symbols that are necessary for writing a mathematical equation.