Even the Smartest Mathematicians Can't Solve the Collatz Conjecture

Another name for the numbers generated in the Collatz conjecture is the "hailstone sequence." As you can see from the sequence listed above, the numbers go up and down and up and down like hailstones in a storm cloud, being lofted up, collecting ice and, after falling into a lower part of the cloud, blown upward again. At some point they plummet to the ground. There are certain numbers that, once you reach them in your calculations, fall most rapidly, but they all fall eventually to one.

So, the Collatz conjecture works for millions upon millions of numbers — anything with fewer than 19 digits, in case you were thinking about trying your luck with anything smaller — but one of the problems mathematicians are trying to solve is why. If they understood that, they would have a way of saying with certainty that it works on all natural numbers.

One thing that makes the Collatz conjecture so confounding is that it involves an infinite number of integers. Even the most powerful supercomputer can't check every single number to see if the conjecture holds true. Not yet, at least.

One mathematician in recent years has made a bit of a breakthrough on the Collatz conjecture. Terence Tao, one of the most gifted mathematicians of the past century, published a paper in 2019 titled "Almost All Collatz Orbits Attain Almost Bounded Values." Tao is no slouch — he earned his Ph.D. from Princeton at the age of 21 and became the youngest-ever math professor at UCLA at 24. He won the Fields Medal, the highest math award in all the land, at the age of 31. And yet his big news about his Collatz breakthrough has two "almosts" in it.

Basically, Tao's results point to a new method for approaching the problem and note how rare it would be for a number to diverge from the Collatz rule. Rare, but not necessarily nonexistent.

And that, friends, is the closest anybody's come in recent years to solving the Collatz conjecture. Remember, if you're going to try to solve it yourself, begin with numbers starting with at least 20 digits.

