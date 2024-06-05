Interquartile Range: How to Calculate and Visualize IQR

" " This box plot highlighting the interquartile range is a helpful way to visualize descriptive statistics. petrroudny43 / Shutterstock

Use the following steps to successfully complete an interquartile range formula and find the IQR.

Step 1: Organize the Data

To find interquartile range (IQR) within a data set, begin by ordering your values from least to greatest. The first quartile (Q1), or lower quartile, should contain statistics with the smallest values. This range is followed by the second, third and fourth quartiles that grow incrementally larger.

Step 2: Find the Median

Find the middle value by locating the apex of central tendency on the graph. This will be the center point between the upper quartile and lower quartile of the data set. This will be easy to spot if you have an odd number of data points. However, when dealing with an even number of data points, just take the average (mean) of the two middle values.

Step 3: Calculate the IQR

Identify the first and third quartiles. Subtract to find the difference between the upper and lower quartile (Q3 – Q1). Since the interquartile range (IQR) is calculated as the difference, double-check information found in the first or third quartiles by adding the equation back to its original values in their respective quartiles.

Now That's Shocking! Statistics distribution can measure extreme values in a dataset spread to illustrate various interesting and bizarre occurrences in our world. For example, researchers have poured over a wide range of data to measure the likelihood that different animals will be struck by lightning. In their findings, researchers calculated that giraffes were 30 times more unlucky than humans in a thunderstorm.